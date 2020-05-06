Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS why he produced Kaamyaab; Says 'It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten'

After writer Paulo Coelho appreciated Shah Rukh Khan for producing such an amazing film Kaamyaab, the superstar revealed the reason why he decided to back up the film.

, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero opposite and has not signed up any project as an actor yet. But the actor has been producing a lot of films and web series under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. His recently released movie as a producer was Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and others. The film is the story of a character artist played by Mishra who goes in search of his 500th film.

The movie was recently released on Netflix. And looks like writer Paulo Coelho has seen the movie and was all in praise of the films especially Shah Rukh Khan for backing up the film as a producer. He tweeted, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art". For the uninitiated, Flavio Migliaccio died on May 4th in a suicide. He had left a letter addressed to his family in which he talked about throwing away 85 years of his life for the country.

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan praises Sanjay Mishra in UNSEEN video & jokes about him finally landing hero’s role in Kaamyaab)

And now, just a few hours back, SRK replied to Paulo's tweet and wrote, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy https://t.co/4uKm1Zf5S2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2020

Directed & written by National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab is the story of a washed-up “side-actor” from the heyday of Bollywood, who wants to make a comeback with a memorable role so that he can complete a record figure of acting in 500 films.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×