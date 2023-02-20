Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan thought everyone in the world worked on TV

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a family man through and through. His love and respect for his wife Gauri Khan, and their kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam is evident every time King Khan speaks about his family. Shah Rukh Khan often shares interesting details and fun anecdotes about his kids, every time he hosts Ask SRK on Twitter. This morning, on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan answered his fans’ questions, and revealed the secret behind his happy married life with Gauri. He also revealed that when Aryan and Suhana were kids, they believed that everyone in the world worked on TV. Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV

During Ask SRK, a fan wanted to know, “What did you believe for way too long as a child? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh replied that while he doesn’t remember about himself, he does remember that for the longest time, his kids Suhana and Aryan thought everyone in the world worked on TV. He added that since Suhana and Aryan would see SRK’s friends on the TV screen, they believed that everyone worked in the same industry. “Actually I don’t remember mine…but my two kids aryan and suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on tv because they saw all our friends on it,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals the secret of his happy married life with Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have also come a long way together. They tied the knot in 1991, and have been married for over 30 years now! A fan wanted to know the secret behind Shah Rukh and Gauri’s happy married life.

“What’s your secret of a good married life ? #askSRK,” asked a fan. Shah Rukh Khan credited his wife Gauri Khan for their happy married life. “Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love,” he wrote.

