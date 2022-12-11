Shah Rukh Khan rocks a man bun in a new still from Pathaan song Besharam Rang; Fans can't stop gushing

Shah Rukh Khan , who enjoys a massive fan following globally, is all set to be seen on the big screen after five long years. He will be making his grand comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The teaser was released recently and it got the audience quite excited. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have decided to treat fans to the blockbuster songs from the film. The first song titled Besharam Rang is all set to release on December 12 and today, Shah Rukh posted his still on social media.

Recently, Deepika 's stills from the song stormed the Internet. She was seen steaming up cyberspace in stylish bikinis. In the new still, SRK is seen flaunting his toned chest in a loose white shirt while chilling on a yacht. His man-bun has added extra charm to his overall look. Sharing his picture with the fans, King Khan wrote, "Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans went gaga over it. A fan wrote, "I'm officially dead. I wasn't expecting this." Another fan commented, "Omgggggg."

Work front

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in two more films, Dunki and Jawan. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also stars Taapsee Pannu. Speaking of Jawan, it is helmed by Atlee and it stars Nayanthara. Both films are slated to release in 2023. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen and make a blockbuster comeback.