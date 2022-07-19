Shah Rukh Khan rocks a cool look as he poses with chefs after an Italian meal in London amid Dunki shoot; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan hit the headlines recently when his photos from sets of Dunki in London went viral on social media. Clad in a checkered shirt with jeans and a kada on his wrist, Shah Rukh left fans curious about his role in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Dunki. Now, in new photos all the way from London, King Khan was seen posing with chefs at an Italian restaurant in London after enjoying a meal. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh also met with one of the chefs back in 2017 as well.

Shah Rukh Khan in London for Dunki shoot

As the Dunki shoot continues in London, Shah Rukh Khan and his team are also spending time on the sets. Amid the shoot, King Khan enjoyed a meal at a restaurant and posed with Chef Hassan and Arpit Kaistha. Chef Hassan took to his Instagram handle and shared photos in which Shah Rukh is seen clad in a white tee with a cool black jacket and shades. Smiling and posing with the chefs, SRK managed to leave his fans in awe with his cool look. The Chef, who shared the photos, captioned the photos with Shah Rukh's dialogue from Om Shanti Om. He wrote, "Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's new photos from London:

Shah Rukh Khan fans excited about Dunki

Recently, a photo from the sets of Dunki in London left fans curious about Shah Rukh Khan's character in Rajkumar Hirani's film. Talking about Dunki, the film's announcement had come in the form of a video where Shah Rukh was seen interacting with Rajkumar Hirani about being a part of any of his upcoming films. The hilarious video came as a surprise for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as they were awaiting the official announcement. Sharing the announcement, Shah Rukh had written, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Besides Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan also has Pathaan and Jawan. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while in Jawan, he is starring in the lead with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The film is directed by Atlee and is set to release next year.

