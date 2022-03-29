Shah Rukh Khan rocks his Pathaan look as he flaunts his long hair & poses with fans in Spain; PICS

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his much-awaited comeback on the silver screen after a long hiatus of four years, with Pathaan. Ever since the announcement and the teaser of the film dropped, fans have been excited about SRK’s return. To add fuel to the fire, pictures from the sets of the film have been going viral on social media. Adding to the excitement is the fact that this time, the actor will be seen rocking a new look with long hair in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Earlier today, new pictures of Shah Rukh in his Pathaan look started doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, he can be seen donning a blue shirt, which he styled with a pair of ripped denim pants. Shah Rukh’s hair was kept open. He stood with his fans and smiled warmly at the camera for the pictures.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Although the film’s shooting schedule got delayed for a number of reasons, the good news is that the team has successfully completed their Spain schedule.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures with his fans:

