Shah Rukh Khan rolls in style to Jawan screening; Sanya Malhotra greets paparazzi with a wave- WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film, Jawan, is gaining substantial buzz. This marks his second film this year following the success of Pathaan, which marked his comeback. It's also his first collaboration with director Atlee. The trailer and songs have stirred up excitement among fans, and advance ticket bookings are predicted to break records. The country is buzzing with anticipation for Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and fans can't wait for its release tomorrow. While the craze for the film is soaring high, Shah Rukh and Sanya Malhotra have arrived for the film’s special screening in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra arrive for Jawan’s special screening

As Jawan is about to be released in a few hours, King Khan makes a grand entry in a swanky car as he heads for the special screening of his highly anticipated film Jawan at the YRF Studios in Mumbai. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

After Shah Rukh, Sanya Malhotra was also spotted arriving for Jawan’s special screening. The actress arrived along with her mother and was papped waving at the paparazzi while she was all smiles. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The excitement for Jawan is reaching new heights among Shah Rukh Khan's fans

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Jawan, Pinkvilla engaged in a lively conversation with some enthusiastic SRK aficionados. These ardent fans expressed their boundless anticipation for the movie's premiere, enthusiastically discussing their beloved songs from the film. Adding to the fun, these fans playfully emulated King Khan's iconic poses, grooved to memorable tunes like Chaleya and Zinda Banda, and recited some of the film's famous dialogues.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

About Jawan

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and more. Notably, this film marks the Hindi film debut of renowned South director Atlee Kumar. It's presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will mark the first collaboration of Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan, helmed by Atlee is scheduled to release tomorrow i.e. September 7th.

