Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan breaks the internet as the picture goes viral from his graduation ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan stands tall like a gentleman with his graduation robe on as he completes his studies at the USC.
Aryan Khan graduates
Being the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan is looked at as the star son with the maximum amount of mystique considering that he has never had a media interaction or isn’t even very active on social media. Fans await the glimpse of Aryan, which are so few considering he studies in USC and attended school in London. But a recent picture has been going viral where Aryan Khan is standing with his graduation robe on a massive screen getting graduated from the USC, where he was studying the art of filmmaking. 

With his slicked-back hair and charming face like SRK, Aryan’s picture has been going viral on social media platforms. Going by his full name during the graduation, Aryan Shah Rukh Khan graduates from the class of 2020 attaining the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production School of Cinematic Arts. Fans are really excited to see Aryan graduating as many await his Bollywood debut. Suhana Khan is also currently studying cinema and acting with her aim clear as to be launched in the mainstream Hindi film industry as a leading heroine. 

SRK has had a lot of fan support throughout his career even with the debacles and a certain amount of fan following has been passed on to his children be it the youngest AbRam, who comes out with his father and waves to thousands of fans. In an interview with David Letterman, SRK has mentioned that Aryan would not foray into the Hindi film industry as an actor because he does not want to be compared to his father but will stand behind the camera as a filmmaker. 

