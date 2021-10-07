Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde shoots for Atlee’s film amid Aryan Khan’s arrest

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan has been sent to a 14-day Judicial Custody by a Mumbai court and his bail plea will be heard tomorrow morning. SRK meanwhile was supposed to continue filming for Atlee’s directorial in Mumbai and reportedly the star’s body double showed up on the shoot. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Prashant Walde filled in for Shah Rukh Khan for the shoot of Atlee’s film in Mumbai. SRK was also reportedly supposed to fly to Spain on October 7 for the shooting of Pathan, allegedly star has canceled this schedule.

Prashant Walde spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, “20 days of shoot is over. Around 180 days of shoot is still left.” He further spoke about SRK and said, “Bollywood ko chalane mein kuch logon hi haath hai. Ek insaan ki wajah se hazaaron logon ka ghar chalta hai. So its obvious that if he (Shah Rukh Khan) doesn’t work, then so many people will get affected. With great difficultly, things have come on track after the lockdown and now this problem has erupted.”

Speaking about the negativity surrounding SRK, Prashant said, “The public doesn’t want to focus on the good deeds of Shah Rukh Khan. He played a major role in vaccinating so many people industry people and even their family members.” On October 2, NCB conducted a raid at an ongoing rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai following which 8 people were detained including Aryan. On Monday, he along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were sent to judicial custody till October 7.

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan calls off commercial shoot with Ajay Devgn amid son Aryan Khan's case: Report