Shah Rukh Khan’s CA once told him to learn about making money from Gauri: ‘She’s the only profitable member…’

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charm, wit and sense of humour. His self-deprecating humour is unmatched, and despite being a megastar, he is known to be extremely humble. Recently, during an episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Karan Johar revealed a fun conversation that he once had with Shah Rukh wherein the latter joked about being the non-profitable member of the family. SRK revealed that his CA asked him to learn something from his wife Gauri Khan about making money.

The episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives shows Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan enjoying a candid conversation. Speaking about how Gauri earned well during the pandemic, Karan Johar recalled a hilarious anecdote that Shah Rukh Khan had shared with him. “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house,’” said KJo.

Gauri then added that Shah Rukh Khan likes to hype her up. “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit,” she said. Karan then added, “More power to you. That’s amazing.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen soon after a hiatus of four years. He will be seen in Pathaan along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He also reportedly has a cameo in Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9. Just yesterday, makers of Brahmastra shared a promo, and fans were left wondering if it featured Shah Rukh Khan. SRK also has Jawan, and Dunki in the pipeline.

