Shah Rukh Khan’s car covered with black curtains yet again as he arrives at Karan Johar’s bash; PICS

The shutterbugs captured Shah Rukh Khan’s car a few moments back as the actor arrived at Karan Johar’s party. However, the actor continued to conceal his new look as his car was covered with black curtains. Hence, the paps could not get a glimpse of the Badshah of Bollywood.

Lately, SRK has been hiding avoiding getting photographed and it’s most likely because of his new look in his upcoming projects. A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan kept his car covered with black curtains as he arrived at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding bash on the 16th of April. He was then seen at an airport with wife Gauri Khan, but he covered his face with an umbrella there as well. Continuing this saga, the actor arrived at Karan Johar’s star-studded bash for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria, with his car covered with curtains yet again.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s car’s pictures from Karan Johar’s party:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up to be back on the silver screen with a bang, after a hiatus of four years. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He now has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline.

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in the much-awaited patriotic actioner Pathaan where he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Nayanthara. Recently, it was reported that Sanya Malhotra has shot for a high-octane action sequence with SRK for the film.

Shah Rukh also announced his upcoming social drama Dunki, which will mark the actor’s very first collaboration with noted director Rajkumar Hirani.

