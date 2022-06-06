Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express co-star Sathyaraj reveals he didn't find his character great in the film

Chennai Express is one such film that fans love to watch even today. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer was a massive hit and was loved by the fans. Each and every character's role in this Rohit Shetty directorial was noticed by fans. One such character was that of South star Sathyaraj who played the character of Deepika’s father in the film. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his film career and the experience of working in a Bollywood film alongside SRK.

For the unversed, Sathyaraj is the same actor who became a household name with his character Katappa after Baahubali was released. This film gained him unmatched popularity across the world. Baahubali was released 2 years after Chennai Express, but it was only after playing Katappa that fans took note of his role in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Talking about working in Chennai Express, Sathyaraj revealed that when the makers had approached him for this film, he heard the story and felt that it was not that great for him. The actor further added that he had conveyed this to Rohit and SRK but despite that he ended up doing the film. The reason behind this was Shah Rukh Khan as he liked SRK very much. “I like SRK's acting a lot. His films, like 'DDLJ' and several others, did extremely well,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing all the eyeballs as the teaser of his much-awaited film with Atlee, titled Jawaan was released. Fans have been going gaga over his look.

Apart from Jawan, the Chennai Express star will feature next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is set to release on 25 January 2023. SRK will also be appearing in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, scheduled for release on 22 December 2023.

