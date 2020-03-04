Shah Rukh Khan’s cute camaraderie with Sanjay Mishra in THIS video proves he is ultimate King of hearts; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was snapped last night at the special screening of Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra. However, the cute exchange between SRK and Sanjay at the red carpet caught our attention. Check it out.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has ruled the hearts of everyone for over 3 decades, it is none other than . Being the megastar that he is, Shah Rukh has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts and there have been several times that he has proved that he is indeed the ultimate King of hearts. Recently, SRK attended the special screening of his backed film Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal.

However, what happened between the two stars at the red carpet, will leave you in awe of King Khan. At the red carpet, Shah Rukh didn’t just greet the paps but also met up with Sanjay Mishra and hugged him warmly. Not just this, King Khan and Sanjay posed together endearingly and the smile that was on their faces was a sight to behold. The megastar proved that not only he has fans across the globe, but even within the industry, his colleagues can’t stop raving about him.

In the video, we can see first Shah Rukh greeting Deepak Dobriyal and then standing to pose with Sanjay Mishra, the star of Kaamyaab. While posing, Sanjay kept his hand and head resting on SRK’s shoulder and the King Khan kept smiling all the while. Seeing the camaraderie between the two stars, even the paps started to cheer for them.

Check out Shah Rukh and Sanjay Mishra's video:

Meanwhile, at the screening, Shah Rukh also engaged in a cute exchange with the paparazzi and fans of the superstar can’t stop raving about it. Shah Rukh Khan backed Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra as the lead. It is the story of character actors in Bollywood and also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is slated to be released on March 6, 2020. Aside from this, fans of Shah Rukh are waiting for him to announce his next film. Several reports are coming in about SRK working with Rajkumar Hirani in his next. However, nothing has been confirmed about it.

