Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’, shares staggering new PIC; Alia Bhatt reacts

Suhana Khan shared a wonderful latest selfie on Instagram. Alia Bhatt, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor amongst others react.

’s 21-year-old daughter often shares some delightful pictures with her fans and followers on Instagram. Suhana is currently a student but she will soon be making her Bollywood debut as a leading actress. She has already done short films and recently celebrated her 21st birthday. On Sunday, Suhana shared a staggering new selfie on social media. She is wearing a blue cap in the picture with mild makeup. In the selfie, Suhana has a black cat in her lap. The youngster appears to be seated on the bed with the cat. She declared herself a ‘cat lady’ in the caption.

Several celebrities including , who is also a cat lover reacted to the picture by liking it. Suhana’s best friend Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavana Pandey, who was lately seen in the series called ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ took to the comment section and mentioned a heart emoji along with the fire emoji. Suhana replied to her with two heart emoticons. Suhana’s other BFF Shanaya Kapoor, who has signed on with ’s talent agency and will be appearing in a Bollywood film soon reacted to the picture along with her mother Maheep Kapoor. She mentioned multiple positive emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the post:

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba commented, "You’re the only cool cat lady," to which Suhana replied, "hehehe thanks" with a crying emoji. Recently, on Father’s Day, Suhana took to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback picture with dad Shah Rukh Khan from when she was a baby.

