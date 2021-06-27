  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’, shares staggering new PIC; Alia Bhatt reacts

Suhana Khan shared a wonderful latest selfie on Instagram. Alia Bhatt, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor amongst others react.
104881 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 04:28 am
Suhana Khan shares latest selfie on Instagram Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’, shares staggering new PIC; Alia Bhatt reacts
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan’s 21-year-old daughter Suhana Khan often shares some delightful pictures with her fans and followers on Instagram. Suhana is currently a student but she will soon be making her Bollywood debut as a leading actress. She has already done short films and recently celebrated her 21st birthday. On Sunday, Suhana shared a staggering new selfie on social media. She is wearing a blue cap in the picture with mild makeup. In the selfie, Suhana has a black cat in her lap. The youngster appears to be seated on the bed with the cat. She declared herself a ‘cat lady’ in the caption.

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, who is also a cat lover reacted to the picture by liking it. Suhana’s best friend Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavana Pandey, who was lately seen in the series called ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ took to the comment section and mentioned a heart emoji along with the fire emoji. Suhana replied to her with two heart emoticons. Suhana’s other BFF Shanaya Kapoor, who has signed on with Karan Johar’s talent agency and will be appearing in a Bollywood film soon reacted to the picture along with her mother Maheep Kapoor. She mentioned multiple positive emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba commented, "You’re the only cool cat lady," to which Suhana replied, "hehehe thanks" with a crying emoji. Recently, on Father’s Day, Suhana took to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback picture with dad Shah Rukh Khan from when she was a baby.

Also Read| Happy Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a heartfelt throwback PIC with her dad

Credits :Suhana Khan InstagramImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Throwback: Alia Bhatt shares a PIC of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & dad Mahesh Bhatt looking suave: My boys
Happy Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a heartfelt throwback PIC with her dad
Newswrap, May 26: Alia Bhatt lauds Arjun Kapoor’s act in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; Suhana Khan wishes AbRam
Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 times her sweet moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam won the gram
THROWBACK: What Shah Rukh Khan said to daughter Suhana Khan after watching her act as Juliet in a play
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his reaction if he got to know Suhana Khan had a boyfriend: I'd rip his lips off
Anonymous 1 day ago

She barely 21 and look at her abusing her body with so many surgeries. She must be so insecure poor thing!

Anonymous 3 days ago

what’s up with these fake faces. eventually everyone will start looking the same.

Anonymous 3 days ago

new nose, new checks, new lips daddy's credit card is gonna be slim as her new nose

Anonymous 3 days ago

nose job alert

Anonymous 3 days ago

Misuse of the word “lady”