Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan defines stunning in her latest ‘headshots’; See PIC

’s daughter is quite active on social media. The Starkid often shares pictures from her personal and professional life with her fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often takes the internet by storm with her latest pictures. Suhana is making headlines once again with her latest picture that she shared in the story section of her Instagram account. She shared a lovely picture with the caption ‘headshots’. Suhana looked absolutely stunning in the pictures as she gathered a calm and composed look on her face.

Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous with a straight hair look. The young starlet recently posted some pictures from New York. n the pics, Suhana had amped her weekend style as she wore a light blue colored oversized shirt with a black top with a plunging neckline and denim shorts. She had left her tresses open and had completed her look with a pair of black loafers. Suhana had captioned the image by writing ‘Sunday’ along with an emoticon.

Take a look at the post:

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the Archie comics. A source closed to the development stated, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch”. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Also Read| Suhana Khan's weekend plans included moon gazing from her luxe New York apartment; See Pic