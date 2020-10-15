Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan drops a stunning picture; Fans calls her ‘absolute beauty’

Suhana Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her.

Actor ’s daughter, , who is currently in the UAE with her family, has taken to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture. Suhana often shares pictures of herself and some interesting posts on social media from time to time. She was recently spotted at the Kolkata Knight Riders match, along with father Shah Rukh and her brother, . In the latest picture, Suhana can be seen sitting gracefully and posing for the camera. She can be seen wearing a printed midi dress.

While sharing the picture, Suhana has also added a caption that reads, “Gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it.” Soon after she shared the same, her fans started commenting on the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also dropped a few emoticons on her post. Meanwhile, one of Suhana’s fans writes, “You absolute beauty.”

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s latest picture here:

A few days back, the star kid shared a throwback picture of herself in New York City. Suhana recently took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post about society’s double standards. The post read as, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it’s also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don’t have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man.” While sharing the post, she wrote, “The double standards are scary.” For the unversed, Suhana Khan is currently a student of filmmaking at the New York University.

Also Read: Suhana Khan is a total ‘Vibe’ in this throwback vacay photo and BFF Shanaya Kapoor agrees; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×