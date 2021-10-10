Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s lookalike photos go viral amid Aryan Khan controversy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family are grabbing all headlines currently after his son Aryan Khan got arrested in a drug case. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The star kid bail plea is also rejected. Well, amid this ongoing controversy, the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan’s lookalike’s pictures and videos are going viral on the internet. Netizens are also sharing it from their account.

Suhana is currently in New York for further studies and is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Her pictures on Instagram don’t take in going viral. But recently her lookalike pictures and photos grabbed everyone’s attention. She resembles the star kid a lot and her pictures went viral in no time. The girl is named Isha Jain and she is a blogger. Her comment section is flooded with netizens’ comments. One of the users wrote, “You can seriously replace sahana khan in acting in cuteness in everything.”

Another wrote, “You look so much like suhana Khan.” Many also dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here: