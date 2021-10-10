Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s lookalike photos go viral amid Aryan Khan controversy
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family are grabbing all headlines currently after his son Aryan Khan got arrested in a drug case. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The star kid bail plea is also rejected. Well, amid this ongoing controversy, the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan’s lookalike’s pictures and videos are going viral on the internet. Netizens are also sharing it from their account.
Suhana is currently in New York for further studies and is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Her pictures on Instagram don’t take in going viral. But recently her lookalike pictures and photos grabbed everyone’s attention. She resembles the star kid a lot and her pictures went viral in no time. The girl is named Isha Jain and she is a blogger. Her comment section is flooded with netizens’ comments. One of the users wrote, “You can seriously replace sahana khan in acting in cuteness in everything.”
Another wrote, “You look so much like suhana Khan.” Many also dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.
Take a look here:
It is worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh Khan is getting immense support from their industry friends. From Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and others have come out in open to support the family. The war actor also wrote an open letter to Aryan, “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .Love you man.”
