Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns into a glam goddess as she shows off her make up skills; See PHOTO
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has been winning the internet ever since she has made her Instagram profile public because earlier, her fans used to resort to the various fan clubs of the star kid for her photos and videos. However, now, Suhana trests her Instafam with her candid photos, sun-kissed selfies and videos. Now as we speak, Suhana Khan is quarantining at home with daddy SRK and mom Gauri Khan and today, Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie wherein she is all dolled up.
Well, we all know that Suhana Khan loves to do her own make-up, and often, she shares photos showcasing her skills and looks like, Suhana opened her vanity and played with some colors and make-up because what resulted in was a beautiful photo of Suhana Khan. In the photo, Suhana Khan is seen wearing dewy makeup with bold, nude lip colour and a glittery pink eyeshadow, and she captioned the photo with a brown heart emoji. Besides of course, turning into a glam goddess, Suhana has been taking belly-dancing virtual classes amid the pandemic.
On the occasion of Rakhi, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- Aryan Khan and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi. Also, when bestie Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut, this SOTY2 actress had said, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act.”
Check out the post here:
ALSO READ: When Suhana Khan set the internet ablaze as she turned into the most gorgeous ‘island girl’; See PHOTOS
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
so hideous. all we need is another talentless nepo kid from the drug cartel. Please spare us
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
OMG! I'm beyond words... This photo has completely changed my description of Glam and Goddess..
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
another nepo product on its way