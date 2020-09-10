Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns into a glam goddess as she shows off her make up skills; See PHOTO

Today, Suhana Khan took to social media to share a mirror selfie as she did her own make-up; Take a look

’s daughter, , has been winning the internet ever since she has made her Instagram profile public because earlier, her fans used to resort to the various fan clubs of the star kid for her photos and videos. However, now, Suhana trests her Instafam with her candid photos, sun-kissed selfies and videos. Now as we speak, Suhana Khan is quarantining at home with daddy SRK and mom and today, Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie wherein she is all dolled up.

Well, we all know that Suhana Khan loves to do her own make-up, and often, she shares photos showcasing her skills and looks like, Suhana opened her vanity and played with some colors and make-up because what resulted in was a beautiful photo of Suhana Khan. In the photo, Suhana Khan is seen wearing dewy makeup with bold, nude lip colour and a glittery pink eyeshadow, and she captioned the photo with a brown heart emoji. Besides of course, turning into a glam goddess, Suhana has been taking belly-dancing virtual classes amid the pandemic.

On the occasion of Rakhi, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi. Also, when bestie Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut, this SOTY2 actress had said, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act.”

