  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns into a glam goddess as she shows off her make up skills; See PHOTO

Today, Suhana Khan took to social media to share a mirror selfie as she did her own make-up; Take a look
24128 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns into a glam goddess as she shows off her make up skills; See PHOTOShah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns into a glam goddess as she shows off her make up skills; See PHOTO
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has been winning the internet ever since she has made her Instagram profile public because earlier, her fans used to resort to the various fan clubs of the star kid for her photos and videos. However, now, Suhana trests her Instafam with her candid photos, sun-kissed selfies and videos. Now as we speak, Suhana Khan is quarantining at home with daddy SRK and mom Gauri Khan and today, Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie wherein she is all dolled up. 

Well, we all know that Suhana Khan loves to do her own make-up, and often, she shares photos showcasing her skills and looks like, Suhana opened her vanity and played with some colors and make-up because what resulted in was a beautiful photo of Suhana Khan. In the photo, Suhana Khan is seen wearing dewy makeup with bold, nude lip colour and a glittery pink eyeshadow, and she captioned the photo with a brown heart emoji. Besides of course, turning into a glam goddess, Suhana has been taking belly-dancing virtual classes amid the pandemic.

On the occasion of Rakhi, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- Aryan Khan and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi. Also, when bestie Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut, this SOTY2 actress had said, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act.” 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: When Suhana Khan set the internet ablaze as she turned into the most gorgeous ‘island girl’; See PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 26 minutes ago

so hideous. all we need is another talentless nepo kid from the drug cartel. Please spare us

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

OMG! I'm beyond words... This photo has completely changed my description of Glam and Goddess..

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

another nepo product on its way

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement