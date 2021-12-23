Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don 2’ clocks 10 years: When Farhan Akhtar left a hint about the third part

The ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan commands a huge following across the globe. Needless to say, King Khan has managed to give us several blockbuster movies and many iconic characters to cherish. Back in 2011, King Khan impressed his fans with his action-thriller Don 2 which also featured Priyanka Chopra. The movie created quite an uproar among the audience. The action thriller was itself a sequel to the 2006 movie of the same name. Both the films had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role with rock-solid supporting characters.

Don 2 was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan himself and directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie went on to become a blockbuster hit and the ardent fans continue to watch it. Though the makers have remained tight-lipped about the third part of the movie, it was last year on the movie’s 9th anniversary that Farhan dropped a hint at a sequel and left the internet into a tizzy.

As Don 2 clocks 10 years today, let’s take a look at what exactly Farhan Akhtar said. On the ninth anniversary of the movie, Farhan Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle to post pictures from the film and wrote, “9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here’s celebrating #9YearsOfDon2.” As soon as he tweeted, fans flooded the comment section with questions regarding the 3rd part. But the actor cum director did not respond. However, the huge hint left fans excited.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar directorial also featured Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, and others.