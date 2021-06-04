  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri is going viral and netizens can’t tell the difference between both

A doppelganger who looks no different from the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on the internet and netizens can’t figure out who’s who.
4432 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan and Ibrahim Qadri Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri is going viral and netizens can’t tell the difference between both (Pic Credit- Shah Rukh Khan and Ibrahim Qadri's Instagram)
The world is full of wonders, and one such wonder is related to the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Until now there was just a movie in which the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan came across his doppelganger, but now, it has happened for real and the world is surprised. Ibrahim Qadri is all over the place via the internet as he has become viral because he looks like Shah Rukh Khan. We can call him a doppelganger of the actor. Ibrahim Qadri is a spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan in every possible aspect, be it his looks or acting; Qadri can imitate SRK as he is. 

Qadri is not just a replica of SRK but also a big fan and to pay tribute to the actor, he copies SRK in every sense right from hair to looks to accessories and acting. Ibrahim is a social media influencer and entertainer. People are loving and supporting Ibrahim Qadri on Instagram for his persuasive portrayal of SRK. His followers are increasing day by day and people are dropping comments like “It’s so difficult to differentiate in between, well maintained”, “Isme me se real kaun hai bhai”, “Itna same kaise ho sakte ho”, “Ditto Shah Rukh Khan”, etc. 

Take a look at Ibrahim Qadri’s Instagram-

 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is going to be appearing in the film Pathan in which he is starring alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, there will be a small cameo of Salman Khan in the film. Shah Rukh Khan has already finished shooting certain parts of the film.

Also Read- Casting Coup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon would be an apt choice if The Terminal is ever remade in Hindi

