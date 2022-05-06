Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger will leave you astonished with his uncanny resemblance to the star; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans can go to any extent to even see a glimpse of him on the silver screen or in reality. Imagine if you are a doppelganger of such a famous celebrity then it comes with a lot of things attached. Well, today on the official Instagram page of Official Humans Of Bombay there was a story of SRK’s doppelganger and how his life changed.

On their Instagram page, several pictures of this doppelganger were posted along with his story. It was written, “I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends - ‘You look like Shahrukh Khan!’ My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar. I couldn’t help the attention I got & frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK! And that’s when the madness began.”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger also revealed that everyone starts mobbing him for selfies thinking the real SRK has come. In fact, there have been times when he was held on to by a fan so bad that he had to call the police to rescue him. The story further wrote, “To see people so enthusiastic to meet me every day made me want to take my SRK persona seriously & become his doppelganger. And so I started watching all his movies & copying his mannerisms. In understanding SRK, I also got mesmerized by how charming, kind & big-hearted our Badshah of Bollywood is. And those are qualities I try to imbibe in myself too.”

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan clicks selfies with sea of fans from Mannat’s balcony, shares special message on Eid