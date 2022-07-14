Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki DOP Amit Roy quits film over creative differences with director Rajkumar Hirani; Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Fans are excited to watch the first-ever collaboration between the Badshah of Bollywood and ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, the first schedule of the film’s shoot was also wrapped up. Amid this, the latest report claims that Dunki’s DOP Amit Roy has quit the film over creative differences with Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki DOP quits film

As per the latest report in ETimes, DOP Amit Roy has quit Dunki as his vision did not match Hirani’s. Speaking about the same, Roy told the news portal, “Yes, I am not doing 'Dunki' anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction."

Terming the situation ‘unfortunate’, Roy said that he respects Hirani a lot. He also shared that he had collaborated with the filmmaker for a song in Sanju titled ‘Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya’, along with some ads. “But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client's vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision,” he said. He also added that the scenes he shot will be retained in the film.

Talking about Dunki, the film went on floors this April 2022. Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen”.

