Shah Rukh Khan’s fans trend ‘SRK Announce Your Next’ again as they request him to unveil upcoming film details

starrer Zero recently completed a year of its release on December 21 and fans were seen showering love on the movie. Interestingly, it also marked a year of SRK’s absence from the silver screen. The superstar, who is known for announcing the next project within months of his movie release, seems to have taken a break and is taking time to announce his next project. However, his fans are missing his presence on the silver screen and are eagerly waiting for him to make the big announcement soon.

In fact, it seems as the fans are losing their patience gradually. While the world is busy celebrating the New Year today, SRK’s fans have taken the micro-blogging site Twitter by a storm and have flooded it with tweets requesting the superstar to announce his next movie now. They are also trending ‘SRK Announce Your Next’ once again on social media. The fans are expressing their disappointment towards the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star for delaying the much-awaited announcement and wrote, “The fans deserve to get some happiness now.” Another user wrote a pleading message for the superstar saying, “We miss you SRK. We can't force you to announce your next but we can request at least.”

Check out the tweets here:

I just want to say that it hurts when other stars are shooting movies and then SRK isn't. Bollywood for SRKians is incomplete right now. Every day we feel disappointed. The fans deserve to get some happiness now. "SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT" https://t.co/d0trsA89sk — Amaan khan (@khanraheem848) January 1, 2020

Come on man! It's been a year without your movie @iamsrk SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT Just wanna see you smile again on screen with your charismatic Aura pic.twitter.com/6GzlVx0f1S — Naved (@imnaved_09) January 1, 2020

We love you SRK.

We miss you SRK.

We can't force you to announce your next but we can request atleast "SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT" pic.twitter.com/NaRuf38QBj — Pradeep Sharma Srkian Jaipur (@SharmaSrkian) January 1, 2020

Please sir we beg you for announcement please announce your next today just tell the title or director name start shooting whenever you want but first announce fans are steel waiting from 1 year @iamsrk SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT — Aasif Srk Ahmed (@JabraAasifFan01) January 1, 2020

SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT@iamsrk sir we luv you a lot

now I am honestly telling you

we are getting frustrate day by day

every other actor announce something or release songs trailer and films

we are so jealous of that

plz announce it, sir

i think we deserve that much as fans — Abhiraaj (@Abhi18763120) January 1, 2020

Dear Shahrukh bhai, Chak De India ya Swades type ek movie banao, agar aisi movie aap iss time banate ho to 300cr koi nahi rok skta.@iamsrk bhai aapko big screen me dekhne ke liye aankhe taras rahi hai. Aaj announcement kar hi do aap. "SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT" — RAJENDRA (@RajendraShahid) January 1, 2020

January Me Bole Ki June Me Announce Karunga.

June Me Bole Ki Want To Spend More Time With Family.

Birthday Par Bole Ki Inshallah In 2-3 Months.

1st January par bhi kuch nahi mila @iamsrk sir aakhir chahte kya ho aap? Marr jaaye hum??

SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT — आयुष (@SRKianAyush_) January 1, 2020

To note, on his 54th birthday this year on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan had assured his fans that he will be announcing his next movie soon. Ever since then, there have been endless speculations about King Khan’s upcoming projects. In fact, as per the media reports, the Badshah of Bollywood is in talks with Kollywood director Atlee Kumar for his next. However, just like everyone, we too are waiting for an official announcement from Shah Rukh Khan.

