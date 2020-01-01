Shah Rukh Khan’s fans trend ‘SRK Announce Your Next’ again as they request him to unveil upcoming film details

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero recently completed a year of its release on December 21 and fans were seen showering love on the movie. Interestingly, it also marked a year of SRK’s absence from the silver screen. The superstar, who is known for announcing the next project within months of his movie release, seems to have taken a break and is taking time to announce his next project. However, his fans are missing his presence on the silver screen and are eagerly waiting for him to make the big announcement soon.

In fact, it seems as the fans are losing their patience gradually. While the world is busy celebrating the New Year today, SRK’s fans have taken the micro-blogging site Twitter by a storm and have flooded it with tweets requesting the superstar to announce his next movie now. They are also trending ‘SRK Announce Your Next’ once again on social media. The fans are expressing their disappointment towards the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star for delaying the much-awaited announcement and wrote, “The fans deserve to get some happiness now.” Another user wrote a pleading message for the superstar saying, “We miss you SRK. We can't force you to announce your next but we can request at least.”

Check out the tweets here:

To note, on his 54th birthday this year on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan had assured his fans that he will be announcing his next movie soon. Ever since then, there have been endless speculations about King Khan’s upcoming projects. In fact, as per the media reports, the Badshah of Bollywood is in talks with Kollywood director Atlee Kumar for his next. However, just like everyone, we too are waiting for an official announcement from Shah Rukh Khan.

