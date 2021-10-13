Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Josh’ costar Puneet Vashisht on Aryan Khan’s case: God has boycotted all of them

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road jail. Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa. Aryan Khan’s bail hearing is on 13 October. Shah Rukh Khan received a lot of support from Bollywood from people including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shekhar Suman, Richa Chadda, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Ali Fazal amongst others.

According to a report in Bombay Times, SRK’s ‘Josh’ costar Puneet Vashisht spoke on the Aryan Khan’s case and said, “You see I was in Josh, Kya Kehna all the movies right? I did not get involved in all this which is why the Khan-paan boycotted me for 27 years now. Now God has boycotted all of them”. Hrithik Roshan had taken to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming post for Aryan. The post read, “Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you.

Hrithik's post further read, “But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience.”

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan spending sleepless nights over son Aryan Khan's bail; Both SRK and Gauri devastated: Report