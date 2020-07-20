  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam Khan redefine cuteness as they pose for a picture perfect photo

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.
That Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but globally is a fact known to all but did you know that his three kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, too, enjoy a massive fan following? Well, be it getting papped on the streets of Mumbai or their social media posts, SRK’s kids, we must say, are a rage. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is quarantining at home, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of SRK or his kids, however, today, while browsing through our archives, we came across a throwback photo of AbRam, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan as the kids post for an adorable photo while daddy SRK turns photographer for them.

That said, a few days back, Gauri Khan shared an interesting photo on Instagram featuring not one but two SRK as Gauri was seen posing with SRK and his wax statue and alongside the photo, wrote, she wrote, “Two much to handle... @iamsrk.” Now knowing SRK, and his wit, the Zero actor replied to the photo as he wrote, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain..” Well, SRK takes a jibe on himself as he is hinting at the fact that post the failure of Zero, he hasn’t signed any film and which is why, he is sitting at home since the past 1 year and not stepping out for shoots.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L.Rai's Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and as of now, he hasn't officially announced his next film. Recently, during an interview, Gauri Khan was asked about SRK and his break from films, and the star wife had said it was required. "I think more than anything else it's high time he took this break and I'm happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I'm not there for the little one, he's there. It suits me. I think it's a great, great idea," she said. However, SRK has been producing content for OTT platforms via his banner his latest being Class of 83, with Bobby Deol in the lead.

