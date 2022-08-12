Shah Rukh Khan’s look as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra gets LEAKED; Fans say 'the film is worth being excited for'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fantasy adventure film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Ever since the trailer of Brahmastra was released, it was speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the movie and now it has been finally confirmed that King Khan will be a part of the film as recently his first look from Brahmastra was leaked online.

If the photos surfacing on the internet are to be believed, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will be playing the role of 'Vanar Astra.' In it, Shah Rukh appears to be donning a blood-soaked tee-shirt and pants. He can be seen jumping in the air and was seen on his knees as he gave his signature open arms pose. This has left King Khan's fans frenzy and netizens have taken over social media to celebrate SRK's look from Brahmastra.

Here's how fans have reacted to SRK's Brahmastra:

The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source. Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years and has been filmed in locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.

