Shah Rukh Khan’s manager provides Aryan Khan’s ‘medical, educational information’ to NCB: Reports

Aryan Khan’s drug case has been taking new twists and turns every day. Now in the latest update, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani reportedly visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office at Ballard Estate and submitted several documents. As per a report in ETimes, the agency reportedly sought documents related to Aryan’s medical history and education.

A senior NCB officer told ETimes, “They have submitted the documents for the second time”. On Thursday, NCB officials had visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and sought documents related to Aryan.

After the special NDPS court rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s bail plea, actress Ananya Panday’s name came forward in the star kids Whatsapp chats. The actress was also summoned to the NCB office two days in a row. According to reports in Indian Express Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, filed a bail plea before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre on Thursday, seeking an urgent hearing on Friday. The Bombay High Court said it would hear the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan on October 26. This came after Aryan Khan’s judicial custody was extended till October 30 by a special court on Wednesday. The special court refused bail stating that the star kid was involved in ‘illicit drug activities on a regular basis’ and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was placed under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.