Shah Rukh Khan’s manager shares UNSEEN pictures of AbRam on his birthday; Calls him a naughty baby

It is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan’s birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the little munchkin. Sometime back mom Gauri took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her little one at the beach sitting on his toy car and now SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared some unseen pictures of AbRam that we bet you will find too cute to handle.

In the first picture, we can see AbRam posing happily with Pooja Dadlani’s daughter. AbRam looks cute in a black tee as he puts his hand on Pooja’s daughter’s shoulder and vice versa. In the next picture, both of them are standing and posing for a picture as they once again hold each other. Then in the last, we can see AbRam playing with a dolphin. Sharing these pictures, Pooja wrote, “Happpy Birthday Abramski Can’t believe time flies so fast… the most sensitive, intelligent, playful and naughty baby I have ever seen!!!”

Check out Pooja Dadlani’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he and his family had been facing a tough time last year due to Aryan Khan’s arrest. But the latest news comes as a relief for everyone as NCB gives a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Recently, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th Birthday bash and we saw SRK, Gauri and Aryan being a part of it. Several pictures and video ft. SRK and his family have been going viral for all the right reasons. Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently in Ooty shooting for her upcoming project The Archies which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. It will also star Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan, Atlee’s next and he also has Aanand L Rai’s next project. Apart from this Shah Rukh Khan also announced Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: On Suhana Khan's birthday, younger sibling AbRam snapped leaving a restaurant with staff; PHOTOS