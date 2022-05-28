Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’s new nameplate worth Rs 25 lakh goes missing? Here’s the truth

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a name but an emotion. The superstar has been ruling the industry for around three decades and has emerged as the king of millions of hearts. In fact, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor’s house Mannat has also been a place of attraction for fans and people are often seen posing outside SRK’s home and clicking selfies. Interestingly, Shah Rukh and Mannat became the talk of the town of late after the bungalow got a new nameplate after years. And now, Mannat is once again making the headlines after the new nameplate has reportedly gone missing.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’s nameplate missing

The news came to light after fans were seen tweeting about Mannat’s missing nameplate. A Twitter user had shared a video from outside Mannat on the micro-blogging site Twitter wherein the bungalow had no nameplate. The video was captioned as, “I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate. I thought there is some work in progress.” Needless to say, it got the fans wondering where is Mannat’s new nameplate.

Mannat’s nameplate removed

However, much to everyone’s relief, Mannat’s nameplate isn’t missing. Instead, it is removed for repair work. A source had told Hindustan Times City, “It was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden”. The source also assured that the nameplate will be put back in its place soon after the repair work. This news will certainly come as a sigh of relief for SRK’s fans.

Mannat’s nameplate cost

For the uninitiated, the nameplate of King Khan’s bungalow has reportedly been designed by the boss of the house Gauri Khan and costs lakhs. “The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs Khan,” a source was quoted saying to Bollywood Life.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently creating waves on the work front. He is set to make his comeback on the big screen after almost four years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Besides, he will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for Dunki.

