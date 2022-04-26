Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate costs lakhs; Here’s who designed it

Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is no less than a landmark in the dream city of Mumbai. It is one of the most popular tourist spots, and fans are often spotted outside it, clicking pictures and selfies outside the residence. SRK being one of the biggest superstars of this country, even the smallest detail revolving around his life becomes headlines. So, it is no surprise that the recent change in the nameplate of Mannat caught fans’ attention. Yes, Mannat just got a new nameplate, and apparently, it costs a bomb!

A source close to BollywoodLife revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat got a nameplate. While the words that read, “Mannat Land’s End” remain the same, they are now placed vertically, instead of horizontally. The source revealed that this new nameplate was designed by ace designer and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan herself. “SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing,” added the source.

It was further reported that the nameplate apparently costs an arm and a limb! “The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs. Khan,” revealed the source.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to be back to the silver screen after a hiatus of several years. He will be soon seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled next in the pipeline. He recently announced his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, a film named Dunki.

