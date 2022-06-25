Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Look: Anushka Sharma roots for 1st co-star as she celebrates his ‘30 years greatness’

Shah Rukh Khan’s massive fan following has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as the superstar has completed three decades in the industry today. On this special occasion, King Khan had treated his fans with his first look from his upcoming movie Pathaan. To note, Pathaan will mark SRK’s comeback to the big screen after four years and fans can’t keep calm about it. As Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan is going viral, Anushka Sharma has rooted for her first co-star.

For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. And now, taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared the motion poster of Pathaan which unveiled the first look of King Khan from the movie. In the caption, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was all praises for Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, “30 years of greatness and grace and love and giving….. All that makes up this man @iamsrk” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post for Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan:

To note, Anushka and Shah Rukh were last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. As Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback with Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, he will also be seen collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for Dunki along with Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will be returning to screens with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. After sweating it hard on the cricket ground, Anushka had begun shooting for Chakda Xpress.

