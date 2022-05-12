Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s PIC with Rajkumar Hirani goes viral; Fans can’t stop gushing over actor’s look

A few weeks back, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani took social media by storm when they announced their film Dunki. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Hirani and his team made the announcement in a rather novel way. Recently, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Rajkumar Hirani went viral from the sets of their upcoming movie Dunki.

Shah Rukh’s fan page Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN club tweeted the picture. Shah Rukh looked quite dapper as he sported an all-black look. He highlighted the look with his shades and white shows. On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani looked super happy as he stood in a white shirt and pants with a wide smile on his face. Of course, the picture went viral as fans from all over absolutely couldn’t keep calm. After all, the collab between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani is one that is much-anticipated.

Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani's PIC from Dunki sets goes viral:

Check out fans' reaction:

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. To note, the film went on floors this April 2022. Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen”.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. We can't wait to see our King Khan back in action!

