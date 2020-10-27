Shah Rukh Khan’s reply on being quizzed about his anniversary gift to Gauri proves why he is King of Romance

Shah Rukh Khan, who married Gauri Khan in October 1991, celebrated his 29th anniversary lately and was showered with warms wishes from fans on social media.

is an undisputed King of Romance and he has proved it time and again both off and on the screen. The superstar has not just impressed us with his impeccable acting skills but has also taught the nation about how to romance. Interestingly, he has not just won hearts with his persona on the silver screen but his love story with wife has also been an inspiration for everyone and has restored people’s faith in true love all over again.

Recently, SRK and Gauri celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. While the social media was inundated with best wishes from fans all across the world, everyone has been wondering about what would have King Khan gifted his lady love on their special day. In fact, during a recent interactive session on micro-blogging site Twitter, a fan did quiz the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star about the same. And guess what? Shah Rukh came with the most romantic answer ever which proved why he is crowned as the King of Romance. He replied, “What gift can I give to the biggest gift in my life?” Isn’t that adorable?

Furthermore, a Twitter user also quizzed him about his kids Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam and asked SRK about they address him. “Suhana, Aryan & AbRam call you Dad or Daddy?” a Twitter user asked. To this, the superstar responded saying “Papa”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweets for his fans:

What gift can I give to the biggest gift in my life? https://t.co/MPV5ZNjqb8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with and . While his fans are quite eager to see him back on the silver screen he has revealed that it will probably be possible next year only.

