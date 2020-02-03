Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to a kid who dedicated his gold medal to Ra.One’s G.One is winning the Internet

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Ananad L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

might not have announced his next film post Anand L. Rai’s Zero, but that doesn’t mean that SRK will leave any opportunity to interact with his fans on social media. Whenever SRK gets time, he makes sure to chat with his fans on Twitter and in the latest, this Devdas actor won hearts when he showered love on a young fan when he saw on Twitter that a kid had dedicated a gold medal to his popular character G.One from his 2011 film, Ra.One. That’s right!

It so happened that a young fan of the Badshaah of Bollywood had tweeted a picture of a G.One toy wearing a medal as the fan wrote, “my son #Abeer got gold medal in debate .he dedicate his medal to http://G.one @iamsrk @anubhavsinha.” Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan responded with a sweet note as he wrote, “Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. (Give my love to our son.)”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra.One had received mixed reviews and the film didn’t perform well at the box office. As for SRK, he was last seen in Ananad L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and . As for his next project, SRK hasn’t announced yet and on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he is currently reading a couple of scripts and soon, he will officially announce his next project. During a recent interaction with fans on twitter, when a fan quizzed Srk about the prize of renting a room in Mannat as he wrote, “Sir mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye , kitne ka padega?,” SRK, at his witty best, said that “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work)….”

Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. https://t.co/uWSp2QWWE4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 1, 2020

