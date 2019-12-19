Shah Rukh Khan’s silence on CAA protests questioned by Roshan Abbas; Writes ‘Say something you are from Jamia’

Roshan Abbas questions Shah Rukh Khan’s silence over the CAA protests. Read on!

We all know that the nation is grappling with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and many from the film fraternity including actors Farhan Akhtar, , Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, among others have voiced their opinions against the contentious Act. Now a few days back, #BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe was trending on social media as netizens questioned the silence of A-list celebrities as protests against the CAA gained momentum in India.

Twitter was quick to question the silence of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, , , and others over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Now in the latest, we have Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas, who has questioned the silence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi primarily because SRK is an alumnus of Jamia. Since there are severe protests against CAA and it continues in different parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata, Abbas took to Twitter and questioned SRK for his silence as he wrote, “Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents….”

While Shah Rukh Khan and other A-list actors have remained silent, a few days back, made headlines when he mistakenly liked a tweet related to Jamia and then came out to say he had done so by mistake. For all those who don’t know, SRK and Roshan Abbas, too have studied mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) December 17, 2019

Credits :Twitter

Read More