Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Abram’s video as he asks paps to make way for his car is going viral; WATCH

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and as of now, SRK hasn’t announced his next project.

While ’s daughter and son Aaryan Khan are studying in New York, his youngest son- is the apple of everyone’s eyes and is often papped with SRK and in Mumbai. Be it parties or airport photos, we have noticed that whenever AbRam is papped, he is mostly hiding his face from the paparazzi, and the only time when the paps get to click AbRam is when he appears with daddy outside Mannat at Eid.

That said, a few days back, on Rani Mukerji’s daughter, Adira’s birthday, SRK and AbRam made an appearance and today, a video has gone viral on social media, curated by fan-clubs, from the party in which AbRam can be seen gesturing to the paparazzi gathered around his car to move out of the way. As expected, the moment paparazzi snapped SRK’s car, they rushed to click photos and on seeing this, 6-year-old AbRam asked the paparazzi to make way for his car. In the video, we can hear the paps saying that bachcha samajdaar hai.

During a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan had said that AbRam does also enjoy the paparazzi attention. In the photos, AbRam is seen sporting a tee that reads "REBEL". Last year, AbRam was in news when he angrily told the paparazzi to not click any photographs when he was exiting Aayadhya Bachchan's birthday party.

