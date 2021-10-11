Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam SPOTTED for the first time amidst Aryan Khan controversy; VIDEO

It is a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family ever since his elder son Aryan Khan has been held by the NCB in the drug case. Aryan is currently under 14-day judicial custody and his bail hearing that was supposed to be held today got postponed to Wednesday. Well, fans have not seen SRK till now but they all are standing outside Mannat in his support. Amidst this chaos, King Khan’s son AbRam Khan was spotted by the paps for the first time in days.

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, we can see Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam Khan stepping out of his car in his sports uniform. Two staff members too got down from the car with him and both of them held his bag. AbRam gave a quick look at the paps and then ran away inside. He wore black shorts and a white and black striped t-shirt and carried a water bottle in his hand.

Take a look:

Aryan was shifted to Arthur road jail on Friday after he was sent to judicial custody by the Court. Reportedly, he was to stay in the Jail's quarantine cell for 3-5 days along with Arbaaz and others arrested in the case. Amid Aryan's arrest, Bollywood celebs, who also are friends of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sanjay Gupta and others had extended support to both of them.

