Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam tells the paparazzi to make way as they click his photos
In the Instagram video, six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out, the waiting paparazzi closes in, to get a picture of the star son. Then, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the lenspersons to clear the way and let the car pass, reports spotboye.com.
Not long ago, at the seventh birthday of Aishwarya and Ahishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, AbRam was seen screaming at waiting photographers, saying: "no pictures!" Well, it seems as if unlike dad SRK, AbRam is a bit shy of the spotlight.
