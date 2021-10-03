NCB releases official statement after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to custody until October 4

’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB along with Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha after a drugs bust on a cruise ship. NCB recently issued a formal statement on the arrest, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely , Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical.”

According to several reports, rumors are rife that Aryan Khan along with two others have been taken to judicial custody and will be produced again tomorrow in front of the honorable court. NCB’s statement further read, “The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical”.

Earlier in the day Suniel Shetty spoke about Aryan’s arrest at a media event and said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

Also Read| WATCH: Aryan Khan rushes to NCB office after being detained in drugs raid; SRK's son's phone seized