Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested for consumption of drugs?

Hours after being detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, Bollywood actor ’s son has been finally arrested on the charges of consumption of drugs as reported by Republic World. The star kid has been grabbing all attention following a drug raid by NCB at a party on a cruise ship. The media source also claimed that seven more people are arrested. Earlier, in the day, Aryan was spotted with NCB officials being taken for a medical test.

The raid was conducted on October 2. The source also mentioned that one of the accused had hidden the cocaine in the lens cover. An NCB official had mentioned that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered during the raid. The raid was conducted after NCB received a tip-off from a source. ANI tweeted, “Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court.”

It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan and are also on their way to the NCB office. Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty has reacted and requested the media to not jump to a conclusion about the star kid. He said, “When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”

#UPDATE | Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court: NCB sources — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The detainees are identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

