Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan chills with friends & poses with fans in these UNSEEN PICS

is immensely popular amongst his fans and there is no denying this fact. But even his elder son Aryan Khan is quite popular amongst the masses. Although, the young Khan lad has not made his debut in Bollywood yet but that does not stop him from being the Mr popular. Aryan may not be that active on Instagram but recently some of his pictures have surfaced on social media that have made him the talk of the town yet again.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has made a reappearance on Instagram but only through his fan pages. Instagram accounts dedicated to him have been sharing unseen pictures of Aryan. In the first picture, he can be seen posing with his friends. All of them stand together and smile for the camera. Aryan can be seen in casual attire wearing a white tee paired with a grey shirt. In this group, we can also see Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday. In the next picture Aryan can be seen posing with his family, a family of three who look quite excited to have bumped into this star kid. In the third and the fourth picture, we can see a close-up of Aryan.

Well, one cannot deny the uncanny resemblance that Aryan Khan shares with his father Shah Rukh Khan. Sometimes he definitely looks like his carbon copy.

Well, talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter , she is quite active on social media and always keeps her followers hooked on her page with her stunning pictures.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work, he will soon be seen in Pathan alongside and John Abraham. , too will be seen doing a cameo in the movie.

