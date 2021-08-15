Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an exact copy of him in this ‘mandatory graduation post’

We have always seen ’s son looking like his father in pictures. Although keeps himself at a distance from the limelight, fans keep a close eye on his social media. The young star kid posted a picture of him on his Instagram handle, looking like an exact replica of his superstar dad, and we bet you would be stunned.

If you feel that Shah Rukh Khan is not too active on social media and should post his pictures more often, then his son Aryan Khan is one step ahead of him. He shares his pictures after a long gap, but we are sure that it must be worth waiting for his fans. His recent Instagram post is a mandatory graduation post where the young Khan looks gorgeous in his picture. Looking away from the picture, Aryan can be seen wearing a black jacket over a red tee. His hair nicely done, and his brown eyes shining bright. Sharing this picture, Aryan wrote, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess”.

Take a look:

Doesn’t Aryan Khan look like a carbon copy of Shah Rukh Khan? What do you think?

Well, talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter , she is quite active on social media and always keeps her followers hooked on her page with her stunning pictures.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work, he will soon be seen in Pathan alongside and John Abraham. , too will be seen doing a cameo in the movie.

ALSO READ: Indian women’s hockey coach thanks Shah Rukh Khan for his support: Time for ‘Chak De’ part 2?