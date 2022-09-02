Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan shells major airport fashion goals in casuals as he jets off to Paris; PICS

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. Megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan, has not made his debut in showbiz yet, but the young lad surely plans to delve into the world of entertainment. Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. Meanwhile, the star kid was spotted at Mumbai airport as he was jetting off to Paris on Thursday night.

The young star kid looked handsome as he wore a casual black tee-shirt with grey trousers and blue denim shirt. Aryan completed his airport look with a pair of white sneakers. He did not pose for photos and straight away made his way inside as he arrived at the airport.

Have a look at Aryan’s photos:

Khan has been hogging the limelight ever since the controversial cruise drug party. Later, the handsome lad got a clean chit from the NCB. After keeping a low profile for a while, he was spotted partying with actress Shruti Chauhan. Among others present at the party were Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and TV actor Karan Tacker. Shruti Chauhan, who acted in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, celebrated her birthday which was attended by a few close friends including Aryan.

Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Aryan has started work on his web show, and even did a test shoot for the same in Mumbai. We were the first to report that Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Recently, Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.