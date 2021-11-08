Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan skips summon of NCB citing health reasons: Report

Post receiving bail from a Mumbai High Court, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was reportedly called in for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday. ANI reported that Aryan Khan did not appear before NCB citing slight fever as a reason. An officer told ANI, “Aryan Khan was called to the NCB for questioning today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming.” Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB raid on a cruise ship the previous day. An alleged rave party was busted.

Aryan was not found to be in the possession of drugs however he was accused of having links to an international drug ring based on his WhatsApp chats. Aryan was sent to the Arthur Road jail on October 8. After spending more than three weeks in jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have yet not commented on Aryan Khan’s arrest. However, Suhana Khan shared an Instagram post hours after her elder brother was granted bail. She shared a collage of their childhood photos and wrote, “I love you.”

According to a report published in the Times of India, a person named Vijay Pagare has revealed that he was privy to pre-raid discussions. "I have reasons to believe that the raid was preplanned and Aryan Khan was framed in the drug case. The entire strategy was finalized on September 27, while the cruise ship was raided on October 2,” Vijay Pagare told the portal.

Also Read| Amidst Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport, Aryan Khan to be summoned by Delhi NCB SIT team; Report