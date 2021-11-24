Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to take help from life coach Arfeen Khan?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a major controversy after being booked by the NCB in an alleged drug case last month. Currently, the star kid is out on bail and has maintained a low profile ever since his release from prison. Now, it is reported that Aryan Khan might seek help from life coach Arfeen Khan.

As reported by ETimes, the youngster is all set to take life lessons from Arfeen who reportedly came into the spotlight for mentoring Dhoom 2 star Hrithik Roshan. The portal suggests that Hrithik approached Arfeen amid his divorce with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. However, Aryan Khan’s parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have neither confirmed nor denied this development officially.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The 23-year-old was taken into custody on October 3, hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Initially being placed under NCB custody, Aryan was then moved to judicial custody by the honourable court.

He remained in the prison for three weeks as his bail please was denied twice during the drug probe. Finally, Thursday, October 28, became a ray of hope to SRK’s family as the court finally granted bail to Aryan Khan. He walked out of the prison on October 29 after receiving Bombay High Court’s formal order. Ever since then, Aryan has maintained a low profile. After his son’s bail, Shah Rukh Khan has also resumed his professional commitments

