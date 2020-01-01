Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan Khan & AbRam Khan twin in red with Maheep Kapoor as they ring in the New Year 2020

A cute photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan is doing rounds on social media with Maheep Kapoor in which the two boys can be seen striking a cool pose with her. Check it out.

As the entire world is celebrating the beginning of a new decade with 2020’s onset, even our Bollywood stars aren’t far behind. Speaking of this, last night, King of Bollywood, too brought in the New Year 2020 with his family and friends. From the get together at Shah Rukh’s place in the city, an adorable photo of his sons, and was shared by Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor on Instagram that has left the internet in awe.

In the photo shared by Maheep, we can see Aryan clad in a red hoodie while AbRam can be seen sporting a cool red tee. Even Maheep can be seen striking a cool pose with the boys in red. The trio seems to be matching attire as they all pose in red outfits. However, the main highlight of the photo that is winning hearts is little AbRam’s cute expression. AbRam can be seen looking up as he poses with his elder brother.

Maheep captioned the photo as, “#RedChillies.” Just a few days back, Aryan, , AbRam, Ananya Panday and other star kids got together to party at SRK’s house in Alibag. Even Shah Rukh’s close friends like , Ravi Shastri and others joined him there for the get together. This morning, Shah Rukh too shared a warm New Year’s wish for his fans. The star has been away from the big screen for over a year and has been spending time with his wife, and kids, Suhana, Aryan and Abram.

Check out the photo:

Credits :Instagram

