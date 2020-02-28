Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan jokes on the actor’s break from films; Suggests an alternate career; Find out

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Ever since ’s last film- Zero co-starring and released, fans have been waiting for King Khan to announce his next project. However, it’s been more than a year to Zero, but SRK hasn’t announced his next project yet. Now yesterday, SRK made an appearance with wifey at her design studio in the city and for the night, SRK opted for a grey t-shirt with a brown jacket and teamed it with blue denim and shoes.

At the event, SRK was the perfect doting husband as he posed with Gauri and her friends and later, while interacting with the media, Gauri had a rather interesting suggestion for SRK’s career. Now, we all know that SRK is on a self-imposed sabbatical from films and when Gauri was asked about her husband’s design sense, she reportedly said that he has a great taste in designing. Not just this, Gauri Khan added that he has suggested a lot of changes in their home too and therefore, as per Gauri, SRK should keep his second option as a designer in future since he isn’t doing any movie right now.

But knowing SRK and his sense of humor, he was quick to add that he isn’t doing any films because his last few films did not work well! On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring and as the Badshah of Bollywood will be seen making a special cameo in the fantasy drama. Although on SRK’s 54th birthday, he had said that he is currently reading a couple of scripts and will soon make an official announcement vis-a-via his next project, reports are rife that SRK may be seen in a project helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, but there has been no confirmation on the same.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's photo from the event:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More