Shah Rukh Khan’s witty take on Valentine’s Day after 36 years with Gauri Khan is winning hearts; See PHOTO

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a witty yet romantic wish for Gauri Khan on Valentine’s Day and once again proved that he is indeed the king of romance and wit. Check it out.

When we think of romance in Bollywood, only one superstar comes to mind and it is none other than . But, SRK isn’t just the king of romance, he is also has a witty sense of humour that would leave anyone in awe. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Shah Rukh chose to use his wit and charm to win over wife all over again. While fans of King Khan can’t wait for his next film’s announcement, Shah Rukh was out to win over his ladylove Gauri on V-Day and in the process has won hearts of his fans.

In his signature witty style, Shah Rukh shared a photo in which he can be seen holding hands with Gauri while the sun is setting in the backdrop. However, the photo was edited and the ‘V’ sign that Shah Rukh and Gauri’s hands made was turned into Valentine’s. While the adorable photo of King Khan and his queen left fans gushing over the two, Shah Rukh’s caption stole the show. In his caption, Shah Rukh mentioned that after 36 years of being with Gauri, Valentine’s comes with permission.

(Also Read: As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s My Name Is Khan clocks in 10 years, Karan Johar and Kajol reminisce the memories)

Shah Rukh wrote, “36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....” Fans loved how King Khan chose to wish his wife and his fans on the special day of love. Indeed, SRK’s charm never fails to leave us dazed and now, all fans can do is wait for the superstar to announce his next to witness his magic on the silver screen again.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, several reports have surfaced online as to what projects Shah Rukh might be looking at for his next. Those include films with directors like Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani, Go Goa Gone fame Raj & DK. However, King Khan himself hasn’t announced his next yet. Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with and .

Credits :Instagram

Read More