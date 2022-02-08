Propose Day: Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, take cues from these 5 romantic ways to pop the question

Simple hai! “Pyar Dosti hai, love is friendship…” A bond of a lifetime that keeps you strong like a solid rock pillar. So, have you also found your best friend and you’re looking out for some unique ways to confess your love? Bollywood has surely set our standards high, and we don’t blame them. Who doesn’t want a dreamy start to their love story? On this Propose Day, we have curated a list of the most romantic proposals you must know before popping up the question to your partner.

Check out the list of famous Bollywood proposals that will melt your heart.

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Bollywood would not be Bollywood without Shah Rukh Khan! The actor changed our definition of romance and made people believe some stories can indeed be dreamy. SRK is not just a romance king in his films, but also in his real life. Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan and the couple has been growing strong for almost 30 years now. Reportedly, Gauri went to Mumbai and Shah Rukh looked for her everywhere and finally found her on a beach, days after searching. He went down on his knee and proposed to Gauri. And this is how their happily ever after began!

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

Just like this unique pair, their love story is also unique. There was no proposal as such, but we shouldn’t miss this beautiful story. Akshay and Twinkle were dating and the actress' film Mela was set to release, however, Twinkle was sure of her performance and stated that if the movie doesn't do well at the box office she would marry Akshay. Well, even fate wanted them to come together. Fortunately for the couple, the film didn’t work and the two best friends tied the knot.

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

You can’t skip our favourite Ash and Abhishek when you’re talking about romance. The couple grabbed all the eyeballs during their grand wedding. It is said that Abhishek and Aishwarya developed mutual feelings, and the actor went down on his knees during the premiere of their film Guru. Abhishek popped the question in the balcony of a New York hotel to his lady love. The couple will soon be celebrating their 15th marriage anniversary. They are blessed with a daughter, Aradhya.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

Make some noise for one of the most popular couples of Bollywood- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Saif’s proposal was not too smooth, well, is it easy to impress Kareena Kapoor anyway? Bebu rejected Saif’s proposal not once but twice. But luck was on the side of our persistent Saif the third time. He proposed the love of his life in Paris. Interestingly, it was also the same place where his father late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed to his mother Sharmila Tagore.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

One of the most romantic proposals has to be Nick Jonas’. The singer proposed to our desi girl on her birthday trip to Crete. But before that, the American pop-star shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London for choosing Priyanka's ring.

