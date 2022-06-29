Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 7 most expensive gifts that Bollywood stars gave their family & friends

Bollywood celebrities love doing everything in style and that includes choosing gifts for their loved ones. Over the years some popular stars have been lucky to receive expensive gifts. Gifts are a way of expressing love to our loved ones. Well, Bollywood celebrities definitely know how to convey their adorable emotions to their near and dear ones. From Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Akshay Kumar, to Karan Johar, here's a list of the expensive things Bollywood celebrities have gifted to their loved ones.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known to express his gratitude toward his friends from the industry. He gifted his long-time friend Farah Khan a Mercedes Benz E Class after the two wrapped up their 2007 film, Om Shanti Om.

2. Saif Ali Khan

During Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Saif Ali Khan gifted her a palace. We assume it’s the Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, in the Pataudi town of Gurgaon district in Haryana.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan gifted his mother Mala Tiwari a swanky green-emerald Mini Cooper convertible car on his mother's birthday which costs around Rs 43.39 crore.

4. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is known as the king of gifting extravagant things. He gifted the luxurious Sedan– Rolls Royce Ghost– to his beloved wife Maanayata a while back.

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry was quite a hit in Kick. The actress was lauded for her performance in Kick and Salman had gifted her an expensive painting worth Rs 2.5 Crore as a token of appreciation.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra a brand new Maybach after the success of his song Sucker. PeeCee also shared the photos on her social media with Nick, new car, and her dog Diana. “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever,” she captioned it.

7. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn bought her a swanky Mercedes on the birth of their daughter Nysa and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 35 lakh on her 34th birthday. The actress is reportedly very fond of cars.

