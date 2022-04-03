Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Saif pose with Saudi Arabia minister in UNSEEN pics

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood. He is called King Khan for a reason. He enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but also in other countries. Well, recently, the actor was in Spain shooting for his upcoming and much-awaited movie Pathaan. Several pictures of him posing with fans kept coming and the recent picture that has surfaced on the internet is of him posing with the Saudi Arabia minister. It is not only SRK but Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Salman Khan posing with the minister in these unseen photos.

In the first picture that Bader Bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture & Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla shared, we can see him posing with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK can be seen in his casual attire of a white tee that he paired with blue denim. In the next picture, he can be seen with Saif Ali Khan who is wearing a brick red tee with denim and both can be seen smiling. In the third picture, we can see Akshay Kumar shaking hands with the minister and in the fourth picture, we can see Salman Khan smiling and talking to the minister. Sharing this picture the minister wrote, “Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, he will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Akshay Kumar has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty like Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, to name a few.

